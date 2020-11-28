Delhi University to release 6th cut-off list for UG admissions today

DU 6th cut-off: Check at du.ac.in. ( Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Representational)

DU 6th cut-off list: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the sixth cut-off list for admission to several undergraduate courses today at du.ac.in. The university had earlier announced to release only five lists, however, it issued a special list and will now release the sixth list today to fill the vacant seats. A total of 70,000 seats are to be filled at the undergraduate level for admission at DU. For this, over 3.5 lakh students had applied.

This year, due to the pandemic, the cut-off lists are being released online only. Candidates can check the list of courses and colleges they are eligible for at du.ac.in. The admission process, as per the schedule, will begin on November 30 and conclude on December 3, 5 pm. The entire process will be held online.

Once a student applies, colleges will see their application, verify and accept or reject it. Once accepted, a link of payment will be activated. Candidates need to pay for their admission and book a seat. In case seats are left vacant, a seventh cut-off list will also be released.

The cut-off is counted on the basis of the ‘best of four’ formulae. Thus, the percentage of the top four scoring subjects in class 12 are considered for admission. However, the criteria for admission to each course is different. Further, there are certain relaxations available in the cut-off, for instance, SC, ST, PwD candidates will get a rebate up to five per cent in the cut-off. For OBC category candidates, the cut-off will be relaxed up to 10 per cent. EWS category candidates will be treated the same as unreserved category students, as per the rules. The exact category-wise cut-offs are mentioned at du.ac.in and in respective college websites. Read here to know best of four for your subject.

