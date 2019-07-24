DU 6th cut-off for UG course to release this week

DU admissions 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) will be releasing the sixth cut-off for admission to undergraduate courses. The varsity had earlier notified to release only five cut-off lists. Rajeev Gupta, head, admissions committee, DU said, “We are processing the data on the number of admissions received under the fifth cut-off. This will take a couple of days after which the next cut-off will be released.”

He further informed that there are chances that the cut-off will be released for reserved seats only. “The cut-off lists depends upon the number of seats left vacant. Once we are done processing that we will also be clear if there are any seats left in the unreserved category, else admissions will take place only under the reserved category.”

This year, apart from the caste-wise reservation, the newly introduced reservation of up to 10 per cent seats under Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category was also implemented. The EWS seats, like the foreign reservation seats, are supernumerary in nature – implying that there is the addition of these seats without impacting the present seat matrix.

DU also offers religion-based reservation in minority colleges, for instance, Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College has a reservation for Sikh minority and St Stephens has a reservation for Christian minority.

This year, over 3.67 lakh applications were received for 64000 seats undergraduate in DU. Of the total, 2.58 lakh applications were paid applications. In the EWS category, 9091 students applied while in OBC 55457, in SC category 34262 and ST category 7100 applications were received.

Apart from cut-off or class 12 marks based admissions, DU also offers entrance exam based admissions to students. This year the DU entrance test (DUET) was conducted by the National Testing Agency.