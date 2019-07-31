DU 6th cut-off 2019 to release today, check college and course-wise marks needed for admission at Delhi University

DU 6th cut-off 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the sixth cut-off today – July 31 (Wednesday) at its official website, du.ac.in. The varsity held a special drive before announcing the sixth cut-off list to allow students to claim relaxation or reservation benefits. Those who make it through the cut-off, that is, have marks equal to or more marks than the indicated marks will have to get their documents verified and pay a fee to reserve seats.

The admission process will take place from August 1 to August 3, 2019. So far five cut-offs have been released. If seats are left vacant after this cut-off then a seventh cut-off list will also be released on August 6 for which document verification will take place till August 8.

From Hindu to LSR, BCom to English, seats available at DU after 5th cutoff as cancellations rise

DU 6th cut-off 2019: Documents needed

— Scanned Photograph and signature (maximum size: 50KB)

— Identity Proof (maximum size – 50 KB)

— Valid email ID and mobile number

— Class 10th Board Certificate

— Class 12th Marks-sheet (if result declared)

— Caste Certificate (If applicable)

— Income Certificate (for OBC-NCL)

— Sports Certificate(s) for the last three years (If applicable)

— Extra-Curricular Activities Certificate(s)

As per reports, seats were left vacant in Economically weaker section (EWS) quota and other reserved category seats while most of the seats for the unreserved category were filled. Last year as many as 10 cut-off lists were released, this year, so far scheduled for seven cut-off lists has been notified.