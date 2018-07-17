DU 6th cut-off 2018: Gargi, Shri Aurobindo release cut-off, other colleges shortly

DU 6th cut-off 2018: Other colleges are likely to release the sixth cut-offs Tuesday, July 17 DU 6th cut-off 2018: Other colleges are likely to release the sixth cut-offs Tuesday, July 17

DU 6th cut-off 2018: Colleges under Delhi University have released the sixth cut-off list on Tuesday, July 17 for admission to various undergraduate (UG) courses (based on merit) for the academic session 2018-2019. At Gargi college, seats are still vacant for popular courses like BA (English), B Com. The cut-off for English and B Com stands at 93.75 per cent for general category candidates, while admission for Philosophy, Political Science has been closed. Other colleges like Swami Shraddhanand College, Shri Aurobindo, PGDAV Evening College has also released the cut-offs. Other colleges are likely to release the sixth cut-offs today.

At Sri Aurobindo College (Evening), seats for most of the courses are still vacant. The cut-off for the English (Hons) programme in General category is 85.5 per cent, and 86.5 per cent for B.Com.

Sri Aurobindo College (Evening): Courses and cut-offs

BA

General: 76.50

SC: 69.25

ST: 65

PwD: 58

Kashmiri Migrants: 65

B.Com

General: 86.5

OBC: 75.75

SC: 67

ST: 64

PwD: 64

Kasmiri Migrants: 64

B.Com (Hons)

SC: 68

ST: 65

PwD: 65

Kashmiri Migrants: 65

BA (Hons) Economics

General: 88

OBC: 79

SC: 70

ST: 65

PwD: 60

Kashmiri Migrants: 65

BA (Hons) English

General: 85.5

SC: 70

ST: 70

PwD: 70

Kashmiri Migrants: 70

BA (Hons) Applied Psychology

General: 89.25

OBC: 75

SC: 74

ST: 70

PwD: 76

BA (Hons) Hindi

OBC: 66.50

ST: 55

PwD: 55

Kashmiri Migrants: 55

