DU 5th cut-off today: Check college, course-wise seats

DU admissions 2019: The fifth cut-off to be displayed at du.ac.in. Limited seats available as officials complaint about 'over admission' at the varsity.

DU 5th cut-off at du.ac.in. (Representational image)

DU fifth cut-off 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) will be releasing the fifth list of cut-off for admission to undergraduate courses today, July 19 (Friday). This is expected to be the last cut-off list as most of the seats are reportedly filled till now. If any seats are left vacant then Delhi University might release another list. Last year, a total of 10 cut-off lists were declared. Candidates can check their cut-off list at du.ac.in.

Candidates who have scored equal to or more than the minimum marks cut-off, they will have to book their seat by paying the fee online. The fee window will be available for two hours. Candidates will also have to get their documents verified at the respective institute. The same will be conducted from July 20 to 23, 2019.

In case a candidate has already booked a seat in another course or college and wishes to make a shift, they can do so by cancelling the previous admission. From this year onwards, the officials have introduced a cancellation fee of Rs 1,000 in order to curb switching between colleges.

Just like every year, most of the applications were registered from the Central Board of Secondary Education students. As many as 2.05 lakh students applied form CBSE followed by 8,755 applications by UP Board and 8,398 applications by the Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE).

