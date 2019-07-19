DU 5th cut-off LIVE updates: For commerce, science courses cut-off at 96% for Delhi University admissions

Delhi University (DU) 5th Cut Off List 2019 LIVE Updates: The University of Delhi has released its fifth cut-off today for admission to various undergraduate courses and colleges. The cut-off is available at the official website, du.ac.in as well as the list of the minimum marks needed for admission to the respective college will be uploaded at their websites.

While the orientation programme will be conducted tomorrow, the admission process including document verification as well as fee payment will be conducted from July 20 to 23, 2019. Last year, a total of 10 cut-off lists were declared. Candidates can check their cut-off list at du.ac.in. This year too, if the seats are vacant the sixth list might be released.