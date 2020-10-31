Delhi University admissions: 4th cut-off list today

DU 4th cutoff list at du.ac.in (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna/ Representational)

DU 4th Cut Off List 2020: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the fourth cut-off list for admission to various courses and colleges today. The cut-off list will be available at the respective colleges’ website as well as at du.ac.in today evening. Eligible students can apply for admission by going to their candidate logins. This year, the entire admission process is being held online.

Despite high cut-offs this year, most of the seats have already been filled at the varsity. Several courses have been closed at the university. Under the third cut-off list, 4,872 students have applied of which 2410 applications have been approved and 3034 have paid their fee. Under the first cut-off, the marks needed for popular courses had touched 100 per cent.

Read | COVID-19: Hostel bed crunch for freshers, private accommodation rent likely to go up

The cut-off is calculated based on the best of four subjects marks obtained in the class 12 board exams. Thumb rule is to court one language subject and three highest-scoring subjects, however, based on the course one is applying for the mandatory subjects to be counted in the best of four changes. Read here to know best of four criteria for your courses

Along with the fourth cut-off for undergraduate courses in regular mode, the second list for NCWEB will also be released today by the varsity. The admission process against the third cut-off list will be held from November 2 to November 4. The payment window will remain open till November 6, 11:59 pm.

A total of five cut-off lists will be released. In case of seats still remaining available, a special cut-off will be released. This year, 3.54 lakh students had applied for 70,000 undergraduate seats at the varsity.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd