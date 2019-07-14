DU 4th cut-off: BA (Hons) Economics, B.Com still open at popular colleges

Admission against unreserved seats re-opened for BA (Hons) Economics at Shri Ram College of Commerce under Delhi University’s fourth cut-off list, released Saturday evening.

Admissions to the course closed after the first list, with the cut-off set at 98.97%. Two lists later, after cancellations, admissions have re-opened at 98.62%.

BA (Hons) Economics remains open in a number of popular colleges, though the cut-off is above 97% in most, except at I P College for Women, where it has dipped to 96%. Admissions to the course also remain open at Hindu College (97.75%), Kirori Mal College (97.25%), Miranda House (97.25%), Ramjas College (97.25%) and Sri Venketeswara College (97%).

B.Com (Hons) also remains open in many prominent colleges like Gargi, Hindu, IP, LSR and Sri Venketeswara. At Sri Venketeswara College, the cut-off for unreserved seats in the course has slipped below the 97% mark to 96.5%. At IP College, it has slipped to 95.5%. Among science courses, BSc (Hons) Botany remains open in many top colleges such as Hansraj, Kirori Mal, Miranda House and Ramjas.

Admissions against this list will begin Monday and continue till July 17.