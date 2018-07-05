DU 4th cut-off 2018 LIVE Updates: Hindu College’s cut off for B.A (Hons) English stands at 96%

DU 4th cut-off 2018: (Representative image: Express Photo By Amit Mehra) (Representative image: Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

DU 4th cut-off 2018: The fourth cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate (UG) courses (based on merit) for the Academic Year 2018-2019 has been released by the Delhi University (DU) today, on July 5. The online admission portal of the Delhi University, du.ac.in might work slow due to heavy traffic. Students and parents can check the list by the visited the preferred colleges. As many as 26,291 of 56,000 seats were filled in the second list, and many prominent colleges had closed admissions. However, 3,203 students withdrew their admissions.

Other top colleges, however, have closed admissions to various courses. While Shri Ram College of Commerce closed admissions to its UG courses; Hindu is closed for history, political science, sociology and philosophy for the general category. Further, Ramjas closed admissions to its BCom Honours and Programme courses for the unreserved category. Admissions for BA Programme and Honours courses in economics, English, political science and mathematics at JMC are also closed.