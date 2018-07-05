DU 4th cut-off 2018 LIVE Updates: Hindu College’s cut off for B.A (Hons) English stands at 96%

DU 4th cut-off 2018: The fourth cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate (UG) courses (based on merit) for the Academic Year 2018-2019 has been released by the Delhi University (DU) today, on July 5. The online admission portal of the Delhi University, du.ac.in might work slow due to heavy traffic. Students and parents can check the list by the visited the preferred colleges. As many as 26,291 of 56,000 seats were filled in the second list, and many prominent colleges had closed admissions. However, 3,203 students withdrew their admissions.
Other top colleges, however, have closed admissions to various courses. While Shri Ram College of Commerce closed admissions to its UG courses; Hindu is closed for history, political science, sociology and philosophy for the general category. Further, Ramjas closed admissions to its BCom Honours and Programme courses for the unreserved category. Admissions for BA Programme and Honours courses in economics, English, political science and mathematics at JMC are also closed.
B.Sc (H) Botany: PwD (65 per cent), Kashmiri migrant (65 per cent)B.Sc (H) Chemistry: OBC (86 per cent), SC (83 per cent), ST (82 per cent), PwD (72 per cent), Kashmiri migrant (70 per cent)B.Sc (H) Microbiology: General (87 per cent), OBC (84 per cent), SC (83 per cent), ST (82 per cent), PwD (80 per cent), Kashmiri migrant (82 per cent)B.Sc (H) Physics: SC (83 per cent), ST (80 per cent), PwD (80 per cent), Kashmiri migrant (80 per cent)B.Sc (H) Zoology: OBC (84.33 per cent), SC (82.66 per cent), ST (80 per cent), PwD (74 per cent), Kashmiri migrant (78 per cent)B.Sc Applied Life Sciences: OBC (79 per cent), SC (70 per cent), ST (65 per cent), PwD (62 per cent), Kashmiri migrant (62 per cent)B.Sc Life Sciences: OBC (78 per cent), SC (70 per cent), ST (68 per cent), PwD (62 per cent), Kashmiri migrant (62 per cent)B.Sc Physical Science: General (83 per cent), OBC (80 per cent), SC (77 per cent), ST (72 per cent), PwD (68 per cent), Kashmiri migrant (68 per cent)
B.Com (Hons) is closed for the general category in Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, however, there are seats available for OBC (85.5 per cent), ST at 61 per cent and PwD for 50 per cent. Similarly, for B.Com, 94 per cent is required for general category while for reserved categories, it is closed.
B.A programme: 90 per centB.A (Hons) English: 91 per centB.A (Hons) Hindi:85 per centB.A (Hons) History: 92 per centB.A (Hons)Philosophy: 88 per centB.A (Hons)Political Science: 89 per centB.A (Hons)Sanskrit: 59 per centB.A (Hons)Sociology: 90 per centB.Com (Hons): 87 per centB.A (Hons)Botany: 92 per centB.A (Hons)Chemistry: 86.66 per centB.A (Hons)Mathematics: 89 per centB.A (Hons)Physics: 93 per centB.A (Hons)Zoology: 91.33 per centB.Sc Physical Science with Chemistry: 85.33 per cent
B.Sc (Hons) Botany: PwD (84 per cent)B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry: OBC (95 per cent)B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics: PwD (88 per cent)B.Sc (Hons) Physics: PwD (84 per cent)B.Sc (Hons) Zoology: SC (93.66 per cent)B.Sc Physical Science with Chemistry: OBC (93.33 per cent), ST (76 per cent), PwD (73 per cent)B.Sc Physical Science with Electronics: OBC (92.66 per cent), PwD (68 per cent)
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
OBC: 88 per cent, SC/ST/PwD: 86.25 per cent
B.A (Hons) Political Science
PwD: 90 per cent
B.A (Hons) Sociology
ST: 90.50 per cent, PwD: 80.50 per cent
B.Com (Hons)
OBC: 94 per cent, SC: 90 per cent, PwD: 80 per cent
For B.A (Hons) Hindi, the cut off for PwD category is 83 per cent. After the release of the fourth cut-off, OBC students possessing 91.75, SC/ST students possessing 91 per cent and PwD students holding 92 per cent can obtain admission for B.A (Hons) History.
The fourth cut -off for B.A (Hons) English at Hindu College is as follows:
General category: 96 per cent
OBC: 93 per cent
SC: 92 per cent
ST: 90 per cent
Cut-off for B.Com (Hons) for Kashmiri migrants is 87.375 per cent and that for B.A (Hons) Ecnomics is 92.75 per cent. Admission for B.Com has been closed by SRCC for general, OBC and SC candidates and for B.A (Hons) Ecnomics, it has been closed for general and SC candidates.
For admission to B.Com and BA (Hons) Economics (first year)on the basis of avarage percentage in four best subject. Admission for the general category has now been closed for both these courses. For OBC category, the cut off for BA (Hons) Economics is 96 per cent. The cut-off for B.Com (Hons) for SC candidates is 90.50 per cent and for ST the cut off for BA (Hons) Economics is 90.75 per cent. For candidates belonging to PwD category, the cut off stands at 80 per cent and 88 per cent for B.Com and BA (Hons) Economics.
The Delhi University has released its fourth cut-off list today, on July 5. Till now, the cut-off has been released for Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and Satyawai College.