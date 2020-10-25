DU 3rd list: Admissions closed in most courses

Students at the DUSU helpdesk on the first day of admission at Delhi University. Praveen Khanna

Most courses closed for admissions in DU’s third cut-off list announced Saturday. Overall, over 80% seats have already been filled after the second round of admission. Courses which remain open have not seen major drops in percentage.

Lady Shri Ram College for Women, however, which had announced skyrocketing cut-offs. including 100% in three subjects, is still open for admission in most of its courses. Cut-offs for Economics, Political Science and Psychology, which were 100% in the first list, have now come down to 98.25%, 99.25% and 99.5% respectively. The only courses it has closed are Maths, Hindi, Sanskrit and some BA Programme combinations.

Ramjas College too, considered to be among the top, has only closed admissions in Botany. All other courses are still open for admissions. Cut-offs for Economics (98%), English (97%), History (97.25%) and Political Science (98.5%) have also come down by 0.25 percentage points.

In contrast, at Hansraj College only 8 of 24 courses are open. These include Economics, Philosophy, Chemistry, Electronics, Geology, Zoology, Physical Science (Chem) and one BA Programme combination. Cut-off for courses such as Economics (97.75%), Philosophy (96.25%) and Chemistry (96%) in the college has dipped by 0.75, 1.25 and 0.67 percentage points respectively.

Hindu College, which was among the few too have closed several courses after the first cut-off itself, has only a few courses open including Economics, Sociology and B Com (Hons), all of which demand a 98% cut-off now. This is a dip of 0.75, 0.5 and 0.25 percentage points respectively from the second list.

Other top North Campus colleges like Miranda House and Kirori Mal College have also closed a majority of their courses. Some popular courses, however, are still open like English (98%), Economics (98%) and History (98.25%) in Miranda House. Similarly, Economics (97.5%), Political Science (98%) and B Com (Hons) (97.75%) are still open in KMC.

Political Science, one of the most popular subjects which had closed in maximum colleges after the first list, is still open in LSR, KMC, Ramjas, Indraprastha College for Women and Gargi.

