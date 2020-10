DU admissions 2nd cut-off: List of courses available for students who scored in 80s and below

DU admissions for second cut-off begin (Express photo by Partha Paul/ Representational)

DU 2nd list admissions 2020: The University of Delhi (DU) has started enrolling students against the second cut-off list. The admissions have started from today and will remain open till October 21. Under the second list, several courses have been closed while for many others, there has been a slight drop in the cut-off marks.

The third merit list is expected to be released by October 22. Since in the second cut-off movement of students is also allowed, some of the closed courses might open in the third list. While for most courses the cut-offs remain high, there are many for which the marks needed have taken a dip. Here is a list of subjects which are available for those who have scored in 80s or below –

BA (H) Hindi

Aryabhatta College – 79%

Bhagini Nivedita College – 71%

Bharati College – 77 %

College of Vocational Studies – 79.25%

Daulat Ram College – 83.50%

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce – 86%

Deshbandhu College – 79.75%

Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College – 83.50%

Dyal Singh College – 80%

Indraprastha College for Women – 83.50%

Janki Devi Memorial College – 82%

Kalindi College – 83%

Kamla Nehru College – 81%

Lakshmibai College – 81%

Maharaja Agrasen College – 85%

Maitreyi College – 81.5%

Mata Sundri College for Women – 70%

Motilal Nehru College – 82%

PGDAV College – 81%

PGDAV evening college – 76%

Rajdhani College – 85%

Ram Lal Anand College – 81%

Ramanujan college – 81%

Ramjas College – 89.50%

Satyawati College – 83.50%

Satyawati evening College – 78.5%

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College – 82%

Shivaji College – 83.50%

Shyam Lal College – 84.50%

Shyam Lal College (evening) – 85%

Sri Auribindo College – 78.5%

Sri Aurobindo College (evening) – 76%

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College – 78%

Swami Shardhanand College – 78%

Vivekanand College – 77%

Zakir Husain Delhi College – 79.5%

Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) – 77%

BA (H) History

Bhagini Nivedita College – 77%

Deshbandhu College – 89.50%

Dyan Singh College (evening) – 89.50%

Mata Sundri College – 86%

Motilal Nehru College (evening) – 87%

Satyawati College (evening) – 88%

Shyam Lal College – 89%

Computer application + political science

Bharati College – 85%

Vivekananda College – 85%

BCom

Bhagini Nivedita College – 86%

Mata Sundri College for Women – 89%

Swami Shardhanand College – 89.50%

Computer application + Mathematics

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce – 88%

Kalindi College – 83%

PGDAV evening – 85%

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women – 86%

Vivekananda College (W) – 85%

BA (H) Sanskrit

Bharati College – 67%

Daulat Ram College – 65%

Deshbandhu College – 58%

Dyal Singh College – 68%

Indraprastha College for Women – 65%

Janki Devi Memorial College – 45%

Kalindi College – 45%

Kamala Nehru College – 68%

Lakshmibai Colleg – 54%

Maitreyi College – 67%

Mata Sundri College for Women – 50%

Motilal Nehru College – 56%

PGDAV College – 61%

PGDAV College evening – 65%

Rajdhani College -69%

Ramjas College – 76%

Shivaji College – 71%

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women – 55%

Vivekananda College – 55%

Zakir Husain Delhi College – 63%

Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) – 58%

BA (H) Social Work

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 78%

Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College – 86.75%

Computer application + Economics

Bharati College – 85%

Kalindi College – 86%

PGDAV evening -85%

Shyama Prasad Mujherji College for Women – 86%

Vivekananda College – 85%

BSc Home Science

Institute of Hime Economics – 83%

Lady Irwin College – 86%

English + Economics

Deshbandhu College – 88%

Motilal Nehru evening College – 85%

PGDAV evening college – 85%

Styawati College (evening) – 84%

Shivaji College – 89%

Zakir Hussain Delhi College evening – 88%

English + History

Deshbandhu College – 86%

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College – 88.5%

Motilal Nehru College evening – 85%

PGDAV College (evening) – 85%

Satyawati Collge (evening) – 84%

Sri Aurobindo College (evening) – 87%

Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) – 88%

English + Political Science

Motilal Nehru College (evening) – 85%

PGDAV (evening) – 85%

Satyawati College (evening) – 85%

Sri Aurobindo College (evening) – 87%

Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) – 88%

History + Political science

Bhagini Nivedita College – 85%

Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College – 88.50%

Motilal Nehru College (Evening) – 85%

PGDAV (evening) – 85%

Styawati College (evening) – 88%

Shivaji College – 89%

Shyama Prasad Mujherji College for Women – 87%

Sri Aurobindo College – 87%

Sri Aurobindo College (evening ) – 87%

Vivekananda College – 85%

Economics + Political science

Bharati College – 85%

Deshbandhu College – 88%

Kalindi College – 88%

Motilal Nehru College (evening) – 85%

PGDAV (evening) – 85%

Satyawati College (evening) – 86%

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (evening) – 89%

Shivaji College – 89%

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women – 87%

Sri Aurobindo College – 87%

Sri Aurobindo College (evening) – 87%

Vivekananda College – 85%

Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) – 85%

Economics + Mathematics

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 75%

Deshbandhu College – 86%

Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College – 88.50%

Kalindi College – 83%

Motilal Nehru evening College – 85%

PGDAV evening – 85%

Satyawati College (evening) – 83%

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women – 86%

Vivekananda College – 85%

Zakir Husain Delhi College evening – 82%

Economics + History

Deshbandhu College – 86%

Kalindi College – 88%

PGDAV evening – 85%

Styawato College (evening) – 86%

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (evening) – 89%

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women – 80%

Sri Aurobindo College – 87%

Sri Aurobindo Colege (evening) – 87%

Zakir Husain Delhi Collge evening – 82%

Sanskrit + Political Science

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 78%

Bharati College – 80%

Deshbhanu College – 84%

Dr Bhum Rao Ambedkar College – 88.50%

Kalindi College – 82%

Maitreyi College – 87%

Motilal Nehru college – 87%

PGDAV College – 87%

Rajdhani College – 88%

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for women 0 82%

Sri Aurobindo College – 82%

Zakir Husain Delhi College – 82%

Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) – 75%

