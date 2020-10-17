scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 17, 2020
Bihar polls
Live now

DU 2nd Cut Off List 2020 Live Updates: Check college-wise, course-wise cut-offs

DU Admissions 2nd Cut Off List 2020 Arts, Commerce, Science LIVE Updates: While the second cut-off will be released today, the admissions for the same will begin from October 19 and will remain open till October 21, as per schedule.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 17, 2020 6:28:14 pm
du cut off, du admissions, du admission 2020, du admission 2nd cut off, du cut off list, du cut off list 2020, du second cut off, du second cut off 2020, du second cut off list 2020, cut off list 2020, delhi university cut off list, du.ac.in, delhi university cut off list 2020, delhi university cut off 2020, du arts cut off list, du bcom cut off listDU admissions 2020, second cut-off LIVE updates: Check at du.ac.in (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna/ Representational)

DU 2nd Cut Off List 2020 Live Updates: The University of Delhi (DU) is releasing the cut-offs for admissions across colleges and courses based on the second cut-off list. The cut-off lists will be available at the official website, du.ac.in as well as the respective colleges’ websites. In the first cut-off, the highest marks required went as high as 100 per cent and the cut-off is not expected to see a heavy decline this time either.

Of the about 70,000 seats available in DU, admissions for almost 35,000 students have already been filled despite the heavy cut-offs, the varsity official informed indianexpress.com. While the second cut-off will be released today, the admissions for the same will begin from October 19 and will remain open till October 21, as per schedule.

Read | COVID-19: Hostel bed crunch for freshers, private accommodation rent likely to go up

A total of five cut-off lists will be released by DU, as per the schedule. In case any seats are still vacant, more lists will be released. The cut-off for DU is decided by calculating the best of four subjects marks scored in class 12 board exams. This year, the number of 90 per cent scorers in board exams has gone up as well as the number of applications for DU have increased which is sighted as reasons for high cut-offs.

Live Blog

DU admissions 2020-21, second cut-off lists LIVE updates: Here's college and subject-wise cut-offs, admission procedure

18:28 (IST)17 Oct 2020
No second list for BCom (H), Economics, English at JMC

Despite a high cut-off several colleges are not releasing second cut-off lists. In Jesus and Merry College, several subjects including BCom (H), BCom, Economics (H), English (H), Psychology (H), Sociology (H), no second list has been released. Since students are allowed to change colleges and courses, some seats might be available in the third list, however, in that case too the marks required are not expected to decline.

18:17 (IST)17 Oct 2020
Hostel bed crunch can be an issue for freshers

Most of the institutes, including central universities, IITs, and private colleges, are not allowing all regular degree college students back to hostels just yet. This would mean the freshers will have to attend their colleges online initially. Maintaining social distancing or reducing the number of beds would not only mean on-campus accommodations for fewer students but will also raise concerns over maintaining affordability, which is a key factor for most hostel dwellers...read more

17:51 (IST)17 Oct 2020
PGDAV evening second cut-off at 92%

17:47 (IST)17 Oct 2020
How to apply for admission

Those who have marks equal to or more than the given cut-off can apply for the course or college. The entire application is held online this year due to the pandemic and students are asked not to queue up at the colleges. To mark their seat in admission, students will have to log in to their dashboards on the UG admission portal to choose the course and college they wish to claim admission in from the list of colleges and courses they are eligible for. The dashboards are available at du.ac.in.

17:44 (IST)17 Oct 2020
Change of college available

Apart from admissions, students who have gained admissions already are also eligible to change their college or course as the cut-off is expected to dip slightly in the new list. However, experts believe that the most popular courses including political science, BA (H) History etc might not be available on the second list. Officials claim that several DU colleges have overfilled their seats as well.

17:43 (IST)17 Oct 2020
Delhi University second cut-off releasing today

The University of Delhi (DU) is releasing the cut-offs for the second list for admission to several courses and colleges. This year, about 70,000 seats are available for which about 3.54 lakh students had applied. Despite having 100% as the highest cut-off in the first list, DU still managed to fill about 50% of its seats. Now, the battle for the rest of the seats has started.

du cut off, du admissions, du admission 2020, du admission 2nd cut off, du cut off list, du cut off list 2020, du second cut off, du second cut off 2020, du second cut off list 2020, cut off list 2020, delhi university cut off list, du.ac.in, delhi university cut off list 2020, delhi university cut off 2020, du arts cut off list, du bcom cut off list Delhi University 2nd cutoff at du.ac.in (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational)

DU admissions 2020-21, second cut-off lists LIVE updates: A total of 3,54,003 students had applied for about 70,000 undergraduate seats at DU. The number is 1.5 lakh higher than last year and highest in past three years. Delhi University sets a new admission cut-off record with its first list after the Lady Shri Ram College for Women decided on a 100 per cent cut-off for three courses, and 30 courses across colleges had cut-offs over 99 per cent.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd