DU 2nd Cut Off List 2020 Live Updates: Check college-wise, course-wise cut-offs

DU 2nd Cut Off List 2020 Live Updates: The University of Delhi (DU) is releasing the cut-offs for admissions across colleges and courses based on the second cut-off list. The cut-off lists will be available at the official website, du.ac.in as well as the respective colleges’ websites. In the first cut-off, the highest marks required went as high as 100 per cent and the cut-off is not expected to see a heavy decline this time either.
Of the about 70,000 seats available in DU, admissions for almost 35,000 students have already been filled despite the heavy cut-offs, the varsity official informed indianexpress.com. While the second cut-off will be released today, the admissions for the same will begin from October 19 and will remain open till October 21, as per schedule.
A total of five cut-off lists will be released by DU, as per the schedule. In case any seats are still vacant, more lists will be released. The cut-off for DU is decided by calculating the best of four subjects marks scored in class 12 board exams. This year, the number of 90 per cent scorers in board exams has gone up as well as the number of applications for DU have increased which is sighted as reasons for high cut-offs.
Despite a high cut-off several colleges are not releasing second cut-off lists. In Jesus and Merry College, several subjects including BCom (H), BCom, Economics (H), English (H), Psychology (H), Sociology (H), no second list has been released. Since students are allowed to change colleges and courses, some seats might be available in the third list, however, in that case too the marks required are not expected to decline.
Most of the institutes, including central universities, IITs, and private colleges, are not allowing all regular degree college students back to hostels just yet. This would mean the freshers will have to attend their colleges online initially. Maintaining social distancing or reducing the number of beds would not only mean on-campus accommodations for fewer students but will also raise concerns over maintaining affordability, which is a key factor for most hostel dwellers...read more
Those who have marks equal to or more than the given cut-off can apply for the course or college. The entire application is held online this year due to the pandemic and students are asked not to queue up at the colleges. To mark their seat in admission, students will have to log in to their dashboards on the UG admission portal to choose the course and college they wish to claim admission in from the list of colleges and courses they are eligible for. The dashboards are available at du.ac.in.
Apart from admissions, students who have gained admissions already are also eligible to change their college or course as the cut-off is expected to dip slightly in the new list. However, experts believe that the most popular courses including political science, BA (H) History etc might not be available on the second list. Officials claim that several DU colleges have overfilled their seats as well.
