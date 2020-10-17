DU 2nd Cut Off List 2020 Live Updates: Check college-wise, course-wise cut-offs

DU admissions 2020, second cut-off LIVE updates: Check at du.ac.in (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna/ Representational)

DU 2nd Cut Off List 2020 Live Updates: The University of Delhi (DU) is releasing the cut-offs for admissions across colleges and courses based on the second cut-off list. The cut-off lists will be available at the official website, du.ac.in as well as the respective colleges’ websites. In the first cut-off, the highest marks required went as high as 100 per cent and the cut-off is not expected to see a heavy decline this time either.

Of the about 70,000 seats available in DU, admissions for almost 35,000 students have already been filled despite the heavy cut-offs, the varsity official informed indianexpress.com. While the second cut-off will be released today, the admissions for the same will begin from October 19 and will remain open till October 21, as per schedule.

A total of five cut-off lists will be released by DU, as per the schedule. In case any seats are still vacant, more lists will be released. The cut-off for DU is decided by calculating the best of four subjects marks scored in class 12 board exams. This year, the number of 90 per cent scorers in board exams has gone up as well as the number of applications for DU have increased which is sighted as reasons for high cut-offs.