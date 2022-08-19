scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

DTU suspends a third of its M.Tech programmes over ‘poor admissions’

At least 10 out of the 26 M.Tech programmes offered at DTU will not run this year as two-thirds of the sanctioned seats in the 10 programmes did not find any takers.

Delhi Technological University, DTU, DTU M.Tech programmes, DTU M.Tech programmes suspended, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsIn an office order released two weeks ago, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, students who have already been admitted to the above suspended programmes will be offered a transfer to another programme, subject to the eligibility criteria and availability of seats in the relevant M.Tech branch.

Delhi Technological University (DTU), formerly known as the Delhi College of Engineering, has “suspended” more than a third of its master’s programmes for the academic year 2022-23 on account of “less number of admissions”, The Indian Express has learnt.

At least 10 out of the 26 M.Tech programmes offered at DTU will not run this year as two-thirds of the sanctioned seats in the 10 programmes did not find any takers.

These 10 programmes that collectively offered about 250 seats are MTech in Bioinformatics; Industrial Biotechnology; Hydraulics & Water Resources Engineering; Geoinformatics; Geotechnical Engineering; Microwave and Optical Commu-nication Engineering; Control and Instrumentation; Power System; Production Engineering; Thermal Engineering. Of these, two programmes are from the department of Biotechnology, three from Civil Engineering, two from Electrical Engineering, two from Mechanical Engineering, and one from Electronics and Communication Engineering.

In an office order released two weeks ago, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, students who have already been admitted to the above suspended programmes will be offered a transfer to another programme, subject to the eligibility criteria and availability of seats in the relevant M.Tech branch. In case vacant seats are not available in the desired branch, the institute has announced that it will refund deposited fees.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...Premium
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...Premium
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

DTU is a state university and is counted among the premier engineering schools in the country. It ranked 35 nationally in the latest edition of the National Institute Ranking Framework.

The M.Tech seats remaining vacant have been a persistent issue at engineering colleges, but reputed institutions have been mostly spared. At the IITs, for instance, about a quarter of M.Tech seats fall vacant mainly on account of students leaving the programme midway after finding a job with public sector units or PSUs. However, an IIT has never “suspended” a programme because of dropouts or vacant seats.

Explained

Why seats are vacant

M.Tech seats remaining vacant have been a persistent issue at engineering colleges, but reputed institutions have been mostly spared. At the IITs, for instance, about a quarter of M.Tech seats fall vacant mainly on account of students leaving the programme midway after finding a job with public sector units or PSUs.

At DTU, however, the vacancy problems seem more acute. So much so, that the institute, in an Academic Council meeting in May this year, approved a policy decision that if admissions made in any M.Tech programme are less than one-third of total seats approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), then that engineering branch will remain suspended for that academic year.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The previous year’s admission brochure had stated that the institute reserves the right to terminate or suspend a specific programme in case a sufficient number of students are not admitted to it. A standing committee, to look into this year’s M.Tech admissions, had recommended this one-third formula, which was approved by the Academic Council.

“We have closed M.Tech courses in the past as well when we’ve had low admissions, but this year we finalised a policy that we’ll close those that have less than one-third admissions. In most cases, students come for programmes in Computer Sciences and IT, and these have 100% admissions. In streams such as Mechanical, Civil, Electrical and Biotech, the number of students in undergraduate courses itself has become low and fewer admissions in postgraduation in these areas are a consequence of that. Private institutes have shut down UG courses in these areas and they’re left only in government colleges,” said DTU’s acting Vice-Chancellor J P Saini, stating that the institute will be looking at renaming and refashioning these courses in direction of Computer Sciences and Machine Learning to draw more admissions.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-08-2022 at 01:55:51 am
Next Story

Eye on China, Jaishankar says Quad will benefit Indo-Pacific

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

2

'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur

3

Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court

4

Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video

5

BJP Minister calls Arjun Kapoor a 'frustrated actor', says he should 'focus on his acting' before 'threatening' audience

Featured Stories

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for New Delhi to look closely at its mar...
Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for New Delhi to look closely at its mar...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
Explained: The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin par...
Explained: The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin par...
Explained: How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' the extinct Tasmani...
Explained: How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' the extinct Tasmani...
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
Newsmaker | Civic Chandran: Radical Left thinker and CPM critic, now at c...
Newsmaker | Civic Chandran: Radical Left thinker and CPM critic, now at c...
The controversy around the video of Finland PM partying
Explained

The controversy around the video of Finland PM partying

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for India to look closely at its maritime strategy
Opinion

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for India to look closely at its maritime strategy

Vijayvargiya likens Nitish to 'foreign women who change boyfriends any time'

Vijayvargiya likens Nitish to 'foreign women who change boyfriends any time'

How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' extinct Tasmanian Tiger
Explained

How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' extinct Tasmanian Tiger

Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is no party wants Lokayukta to function effectively'

Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is no party wants Lokayukta to function effectively'

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’

Premium
Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?
Explained

Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement