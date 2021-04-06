DTU rolls ‘Lab on Wheels’ to take new-age learning to underprivileged kids, govt school students

As of now 18 government schools in the Capital have collaborated with DTU to participate in the outreach programme for guiding students in Maths and Science. (File)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday inaugurated Delhi Technological University’s (DTU) ‘Lab on Wheels’ programme which will see students of the university travelling in a bus across Delhi to teach government school students and underprivileged children.

“Launched under the “Education Reaches You” initiative of DTU, “Lab on Wheels” is a customized bus with 17 computers, two televisions, one 3D printer, cameras and one printer,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

Speaking at the inauguration on the DTU campus, Sisodia said the programme will “act as an information and guidance cell for our students”.

“I wholeheartedly appreciate the volunteers of DTU, who under the ‘Extension and Field Outreach Programme’, will help 44 lakh Delhi Government School students find their own path, to think, implore and realise their dreams,” he said.

“I urge all the 14,000 students of DTU to become mentors for at least one student so that students of Delhi Government Schools can receive the best guidance to become future-ready and their dream of studying reputed courses like engineering can be fulfilled,” he added.

Besides the ‘Lab on Wheels’ Programme, Sisodia also inaugurated the new classroom ‘Pragya Bhawan’ and a new centre of DTU’s Department of Design. The event was also attended by Director of Training and Technical Education SB Deepak Kumar, Director of Education Udit Prakash Rai and Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, along with principals and students of Delhi’s government schools.

In his address, Singh said the results of the extension and field outreach programme had started coming. “Dr. Arun Bhatia, Principal of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya has told me that two students of his school enrolled in DTU as its students taught at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Sector 3, Rohini.” He said Sisodia had given the idea to link the university with schools.

As of now 18 government schools in the Capital have collaborated with DTU to participate in the outreach programme for guiding students in Maths and Science.

Singh also said DTU has adopted five villages — Barwala, Sahibabad Daulatpur, Siraspur, Bhalswa Jahangir Puri and Pahladpur Bangar — under the ‘Unnat Bharat Abhiyan’ of the Government of India.

“Under these projects, DTU is also conducting educational and social activities for the people of these villages,” he said.

Secretary, TTE SB Deepak Kumar said DTU’s ‘Lab on Wheels’ bus will give “new exposure to those school children who have not even seen things like computers”.