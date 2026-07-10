DTU launches new integrated Data Science, Applied Statistics programmes and Economics double major for BTech students

DTU has announced the introduction of two new Integrated BSc–MSc programmes — in Data Science and in Applied Statistics — starting from the 2026–27 academic session.

Delhi Technological University (DTU) announced a series of new academic programmes at its annual press conference, held to mark the completion of 85 years of the institution. DTU has announced the introduction of two new Integrated BSc–MSc programmes — in Data Science and in Applied Statistics — starting from the 2026–27 academic session.

The university has also launched a 4-and-1 Accelerated BTech–MS programme in collaboration with the University of Houston in the US, offering students a pathway to complete their BTech at DTU and subsequently pursue an MS degree at the University of Houston, with eligible academic credits transferable, subject to admission policies.

In the future, the university plans to launch three new BTech programmes: Mechanical and Automation Engineering from the 2026–27 session, Computer Science and Engineering, and Quantum Technology, both from the 2027–28 session.