DTU launches new integrated Data Science, Applied Statistics programmes and Economics double major for BTech students

Delhi Technological University (DTU) announced a series of new academic programmes at its annual press conference, held to mark the completion of 85 years of the institution. DTU has announced the introduction of two new Integrated BSc–MSc programmes — in Data Science and in Applied Statistics — starting from the 2026–27 academic session.
The university has also launched a 4-and-1 Accelerated BTech–MS programme in collaboration with the University of Houston in the US, offering students a pathway to complete their BTech at DTU and subsequently pursue an MS degree at the University of Houston, with eligible academic credits transferable, subject to admission policies.
In the future, the university plans to launch three new BTech programmes: Mechanical and Automation Engineering from the 2026–27 session, Computer Science and Engineering, and Quantum Technology, both from the 2027–28 session.
In a move toward interdisciplinary education, DTU has introduced a double major track in Economics for BTech students from the 2026–27 session. The track includes courses such as Network Economics, Platform Economics, Economics of AI, Game Theory, Mechanism Design, Machine Learning for Economics, and High-Frequency Algorithmic Trading, aimed at helping engineering graduates build analytical and economic skills alongside their core discipline.
The university said it is among the first in the country to integrate industry-recognised micro-credential programmes into its curriculum, in collaboration with organisations including the National Institute of Solar Energy, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, ANSYS-Synopsys, Siemens, IRISET, Premas Life Sciences and the Wadhwani Foundation. These cover domains such as renewable energy, semiconductor design, railway signalling, biotechnology, and entrepreneurship.
For younger students, DTU has introduced a six-week, 3-credit Certificate Course on Applied AI, Data Analytics and Entrepreneurship, designed for students from Class 9 onwards. The university has also introduced a Sports Analytics Programme, covering skills in data analytics, artificial intelligence and performance analysis.
Through its Centre for Technology Enhanced Learning (CTEL), DTU has launched online certificate programmes for working professionals in Artificial Intelligence, Renewable and Sustainable Energy Management, and CSR, ESG & Corporate Sustainability.
Speaking at the event, DTU Vice Chancellor Prof. Prateek Sharma said the university’s initiatives are aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy 2020 and India’s aspirations of becoming a global knowledge economy through interdisciplinary education, research excellence, industry partnerships and entrepreneurship, while addressing the national visions of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.
The University, in its press release, mentioned that they have secured nearly 40 patents during the year and received major research funding from agencies including ANRF, MeitY, DRDO, ISRO, and the Ministry of Science & Technology.
To further strengthen research culture, the University has introduced new faculty support schemes, including the Young Faculty Grant, Equipment Matching Grant, Faculty Interdisciplinary Research Project and Multi-Institutional Faculty Interdisciplinary Research Project, along with institutional awards recognising excellence in sponsored research and timely doctoral completion.
DTU has also signed a collaboration with several leading organisations, including ASSOCHAM, Esri India, the Indian Army, Defence Space Agency, Bajaj Auto Limited, GRIHA Council, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, National Council for Cement and Building Materials, CSIR-NPL, IUAC, IRISET, Darshan Education Foundation, Premas Life Sciences, Navjyoti India Foundation, ANSYS-Synopsys, ICMAI and the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.