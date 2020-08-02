DTU extends application submission date for Executive MBA programme

DTU admission 2020: The candidates can now apply till August 9 through the website- dtu.ac.in. Representational image/ file DTU admission 2020: The candidates can now apply till August 9 through the website- dtu.ac.in. Representational image/ file

DTU admission 2020: The Delhi Technical University (DTU) has extended the application submission date for admission to Executive MBA programme. The candidates can now apply till August 9 through the website- dtu.ac.in. The admissions to MBA and MDes are held through CAT and CEED scores, respectively. Candidates need to have at least 50 per cent marks in the previous degree of course from a recognised institute to be eligible for the admission. A minimum work experience of 3 years is required to apply for the programme.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of work experience, academic performance and personal interview. The interview process will be conducted as scheduled on August 18, 22 and 23, 2020. The first list of the selected candidates will be released on August 26. The course fee for the academic session is Rs 1.75 lakh.The candidates can apply through the website- dtu.ac.in.

Seats in all the 21 streams offered in MTech are filled through GATE score. For PhD and MSc, the varsity holds its own screening test and interview. DTU offers BTech in 14 streams for which admissions are done through Joint Admission Counselling (JAC). For BBA, seats are awarded based on the merit of best of four marks in class 12.

