DTU admissions 2020 notification released, check details

DTU admissions 2020 to begin at dtu.ac.in (Representational image) DTU admissions 2020 to begin at dtu.ac.in (Representational image)

DTU admissions 2020: The Delhi Technical University (DTU) has invited applications for admission to several courses including MTech, PhD, BTech, BBA, MSc, MTech, MDes and MBA. The applications for some MBA courses have been open since February and for MDes, the applications were to begin from April first week. The application forms for MSc, BTech, BDes and PhD will be released from May 22, 12, June 8 and May 8, respectively at dtu.ac.in.

Seats in all the 21 streams offered in MTech are filled through GATE score. For PhD and MSc, the varsity holds its own screening test and interview. The admissions to MBA and MDes are held through CAT and CEED scores, respectively. DTU offers BTech in 14 streams for which admissions are done through Joint Admission Counselling (JAC). For BBA, seats are awarded based on the merit of best of four marks in class 12.

Read | College admissions 2020: How universities are gearing up for admission season

Candidates need to have at least 60 per cent marks in the previous degree of course from a recognised institute to be eligible for the admission, as per the official notice. For admission to PG level courses in science and design, the minimum requirement is 55 per cent marks or equivalent.

The university is closed till May 3, due to the nation-wide lockdown to avoid the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, all the updates including application forms will be available at the official website, dtu.ac.in. The dates proposed by the university are tentative and in case of a change in the situation, there can be a change in the admission schedule.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd