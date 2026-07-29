DTU launches executive courses in clean energy, corporate sustainability

The Delhi Technological University (DTU) has introduced two executive education courses for the academic session 2026-27. The Centre for Technology Enhanced Learning (CTEL), under the Department of Digital Education of DTU, has added the Advanced Programme in Renewable and Sustainable Energy Management and the Leadership Programme in CSR, Energy and Corporate Sustainability to its varied range of courses offered. As per the university academic calendar for this year, the first programme kick-started with an orientation session on July 12, while the second programme started with its academic orientation on July 19.

The total duration of these executive programmes will be six months. Both these new programmes have been launched in collaboration with ‘VCnow’ – an edtech platform. With the addition of these new courses, the university aims to help working professionals develop required skills in areas such as renewable energy management and corporate sustainability. The university will conduct these recently-added programmes in a hybrid format, with live online classes to be scheduled every Sunday, a three-day campus immersion for interactive classes and building peer bonding, six academic modules and a capstone project.