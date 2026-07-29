DTU launches executive courses in clean energy, corporate sustainability

The Delhi Technological University (DTU) has introduced two executive education courses for the academic session 2026-27. The Centre for Technology Enhanced Learning (CTEL), under the Department of Digital Education of DTU, has added the Advanced Programme in Renewable and Sustainable Energy Management and the Leadership Programme in CSR, Energy and Corporate Sustainability to its varied range of courses offered. As per the university academic calendar for this year, the first programme kick-started with an orientation session on July 12, while the second programme started with its academic orientation on July 19.
The total duration of these executive programmes will be six months. Both these new programmes have been launched in collaboration with ‘VCnow’ – an edtech platform. With the addition of these new courses, the university aims to help working professionals develop required skills in areas such as renewable energy management and corporate sustainability. The university will conduct these recently-added programmes in a hybrid format, with live online classes to be scheduled every Sunday, a three-day campus immersion for interactive classes and building peer bonding, six academic modules and a capstone project.
DTU, in its statement, informed that the inaugural batch, i.e., the academic batch of 2026-27, includes professionals from India and foreign nations like the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. This international collaboration represents sectors such as power generation, electricity distribution, energy storage, green finance, manufacturing, higher education and defence services. The university has also said that the participants enrolled in the renewable energy programme will have access to the facilities at its Nodal Centre of Excellence in Energy Transition (NCEET), which also includes the Yogi Goswami Clean Energy Laboratory.
The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prateek Sharma said the programmes are focused on encouraging lifelong learning and for working professionals to build needful expertise in the rapidly changing clean energy sector. To his statement, he added that these courses are aligned with the objectives outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) and will actively contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat.
The university stated that these two programmes are highly useful for those trying to build an expertise in fields of renewable energy, corporate sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.
The collaborating partners of DTU, VCnow representatives commented that the increasing global inclination towards clean energy and sustainability has generated an urgent need for professionals with specialised knowledge in these fields.
— with inputs from PTI