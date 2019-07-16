DTE Maharashtra round 1 diploma provisional allotment list released, how to apply for admission

DTE Maharashtra round 1 diploma provisional allotment list 2019: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra has released the provisional allotment list of CAP round 1. The candidates can check their name through the website- poly19.dtemaharashtra.org.

The candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in round I (antifreeze) must report to the admission reporting centre (ARC) between July 17 to July 19, as per the schedule.

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic post-SSC merit: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, poly19.dtemaharashtra.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the merit list link

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, take a print-out

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic post-SSC merit: Fee

All candidates will have to pay a non-refundable seat acceptance fee of Rs 1,000. The fee needs to be paid during the first round at the admission reporting centre (ARC).

In case students have any query they can get in touch with the official helpline numbers at – 9607957950, 9607957954.

The total seat intake at engineering institutes in the state last year was 1.28 lakh, which was down from 1.38 lakh in 2017. Moreover, at least 14 per cent more candidates had registered in 2018 for MH-CET in the state and the total number of candidates in Maharashtra was over 4.3 lakh.