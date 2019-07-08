DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic post SSC merit list to release today: How to download

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic post SSC merit list: The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra will release the first merit list for admission to post SSC diploma programmes today – July 8 (Monday), 2019 at the official website poly19.dtemaharashtra.org. Those who have made it through the merit list will have to confirm their admission from July 12 to 14, 2019.

Advertising

Thereafter, the display of provisional allotment will be released on July 16. The candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in round I (antifreeze) must report to the admission reporting centre (ARC) between July 17 to July 19, as per the schedule.

Read| APSCHE postpones AP EAMCET option entry process: Check when and how to book a seat

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic post-SSC merit: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, poly19.dtemaharashtra.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the merit list link

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, take a print-out

Advertising

Video | College admissions: What to do if you scored less than 80% in board exams?

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic post-SSC merit: Fee

list All candidates will have to pay a non-refundable seat acceptance fee of Rs 1,000. The fee needs to be paid during the first round at the admission reporting centre (ARC).

Read| List of emerging courses in engineering and related fields

In case students have any query they can get in touch with the official helpline numbers at – 9607957950, 9607957954