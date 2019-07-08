DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic post SSC merit list to release today: How to download

Toggle Menu
DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic post-SSC merit list 2019: Candidates can check their result at poly19.dtemaharashtra.org.

DTE Maharashtra post SSC result 2019: Download at poly19.dtemaharashtra.org. (Representational image)

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic post SSC merit list: The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra will release the first merit list for admission to post SSC diploma programmes today – July 8 (Monday), 2019 at the official website poly19.dtemaharashtra.org. Those who have made it through the merit list will have to confirm their admission from July 12 to 14, 2019.

Thereafter, the display of provisional allotment will be released on July 16. The candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in round I (antifreeze) must report to the admission reporting centre (ARC) between July 17 to July 19, as per the schedule.

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic post-SSC merit: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, poly19.dtemaharashtra.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the merit list link
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: Result will appear, take a print-out

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic post-SSC merit: Fee

list All candidates will have to pay a non-refundable seat acceptance fee of Rs 1,000. The fee needs to be paid during the first round at the admission reporting centre (ARC).

In case students have any query they can get in touch with the official helpline numbers at – 9607957950, 9607957954

