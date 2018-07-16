DTE Maharashtra MCA admissions 2018: Final merit list releasing tomorrow

DTE Maharashtra MCA admissions 2018: The provisional category wise seats for CAP round I will also be available till tomorrow. The provisional category wise seats for CAP round I will also be available till tomorrow.

DTE Maharashtra MCA admissions 2018: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra will be releasing the final merit list of Maharashtra state/All India/J & K migrant candidates for admission into first year/direct second year (separate division & lateral entry) in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in the government, government aided, university managed institutes and unaided private professional educational institutes in Maharashtra. The provisional category wise seats (seat matrix) for CAP round I will be displayed till tomorrow at the official website, dtemaharashtra.gov.in

The result of MCA CET 2018 was released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra on April 3. A total of 12,318 candidates had registered for the exam out of which, a total of 11,910 (96.69 pr cent) candidates appeared.

Important dates

Online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP Round-I: July 18 to 20

Display of provisional allotment of CAP round-I: July 21

Display of provisional vacant seats for CAP round-II: July 25

Display of provisional allotment of CAP round-II: July 29

Display of provisional vacant seats for CAP round-III: August 2

Display of provisional allotment of CAP round-III: August 6

To fill the CAP form, the candidates will have to first register on the official website. A login ID will be generated with which they can log in and fill the form. DTE Maharashtra charges Rs 800 application fee for general category, Rs 600 for reserved and PWD categories candidates from Maharashtra and Rs 5000 for children of NRI/PIO/OCI/Foreign National.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd