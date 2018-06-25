DTE Maharashtra MCA Admission 2018: Registration begins, check details

DTE Maharashtra MCA Admission 2018: The last date for registration of application and uploading of required documents is July 12. The last date for registration of application and uploading of required documents is July 12.

DTE Maharashtra MCA Admission 2018: The online registration for admission into first year/direct second year (separate division & lateral entry) in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in the government, government aided, university managed institutes and unaided private professional educational institutes in Maharashtra has begun. Students should apply online at the official website — mahacet.org. The last date for registration of application and uploading of required documents (for Maharashtra state/all India/ J&K migrant candidates and NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates) is July 12. The provisional merit list will be out on July 13. Final merit list will be released on July 17.

Details regarding the documents verification and application form confirmation at Facilitation Centers (FC) can all be found on the website. The result of MCA CET 2018 was released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra on April 3. A total of 12,318 candidates had registered for the exam out of which, a total of 11,910 (96.69 pr cent) candidates appeared.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

— The aspirant should be holding a Bachelor’s degree of minimum three-year duration, awarded by university recognised by UGC or Association of Indian Universities in any discipline with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate or equivalent (at least 45 per cent in case of candidates of backward class categories and PwD belonging to Maharashtra)

— They should have studied mathematics as one of the subjects at (10+2) level or at graduate level examination

— Obtained non-zero positive score in MAH-MCA-CET 2018

— For Direct second year admissions, the aspirant should be holding a Bachelor’s degree in computer applications or science (information technology or computer science).

To fill the CAP form, the candidates will have to first register on the official website. A login ID will be generated with which they can log in and fill the form. DTE Maharashtra charges Rs 800 application fee for general category, Rs 600 for reserved and PWD categories candidates from Maharashtra and Rs 5000 for children of NRI/PIO/OCI/Foreign National.

