DTE Maharashtra MBA CET 2019 admit card released, how to download

MAH MBA CET 2019: The admit cards for Maharashtra MBA CET (Common Entrance Test) has been released on Friday, March 1. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

Advertising

The MAH CET 2019 examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 9 and 10, 2019 for admission to the first year of full-time postgraduate degree in MBA/MMS courses. The exam shall be conducted only in the online mode in multiple sessions.

The time for the test is 2 hours and 30 minutes; however, you may have to be at the venue for approximately 4 hours including the time required for logging in, the collection of the hall ticket, going through the instructions etc. All tests will be provided in English.

You can attempt any question at any point of time within these 150 minutes. All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question, only one will be the correct answer.

MAH MBA CET 2019 admit card, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘MAH MBA CET admit card’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Advertising

Clearing this exam, candidates can apply in various around 400 MBA colleges in Maharashtra including JBIMS, SIMSREE, PUMBA, K J Somaiya, N L Dalmiya, DSIMS, Dy Patil and other 400.