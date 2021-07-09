DTE Maharashtra admissions 2021: Application process for diploma courses to begin tomorrow

The online application forms for diploma courses after class 10 and 12 can be filled at dtemaharashtra.gov.in.(Representational)

DTE Maharashtra admissions 2021: The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra will begin the admission process for diploma courses on July 10. The online application forms for diploma courses after class 10 and 12 can be filled at dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

“Admission process for the first year post HSC (after class 12) Pharmacology, Hotel Management and Food and Beverage Technology, Surface Coating Technology Diploma courses for the academic year 2021-22 is starting from July 10, 2021,” said Uday Samant, Maharashtra Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education.

The official admission schedule will be released by the directorate tomorrow. It will contain vital details about the admission process including eligibility criteria, application process details, important dates and merit list details.

Those who have cleared class 12 with physics, chemistry, and either mathematics or biology can apply for the admissions at dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Likewise, admissions for candidates who cleared class 10 are also open.

The candidate can fill the form and submit documents online or they can fill the form online and chose to visit the facility centre for physical scrutiny mode. An application fee of Rs 400 will be applicable for candidates from outside Maharashtra and migrants from Jammu and Kashmir. For reserved category candidates and students who belong to Maharashtra, a fee of Rs 300 will be applicable.