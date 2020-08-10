DTE Maharashtra admissions 2020: Application open for diploma courses, here’s how to apply

DTE Maharashtra admissions 2020: Apply at dtemaharashtra.gov.in (Representational image) DTE Maharashtra admissions 2020: Apply at dtemaharashtra.gov.in (Representational image)

DTE Maharashtra admissions 2020: The online application process has begun for admission to diploma courses after 10th and class 12th. The online application forms are out and interested candidates can apply at dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The application process will end as on August 25.

Candidates can apply for admission to first-year post-HSC diploma technical courses in pharmacy, hotel management and catering technology (HMCT), and surface coating technology. Those who have cleared class 12 with physics, chemistry, and either mathematics or biology can apply for the admissions at dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Likewise, admissions for candidates who cleared class 10 are also open.

Students will be called based on their merit. The final merit list will be out for HSC diploma courses on September 2. The candidate can fill the form and submit documents online or they can fill the form online and chose to visit the facility centre for physical scrutiny mode.

The physical verification will take place from August 11 to August 25. If there is no error in the document of the application form, the status of verification and confirmation will be available as a receipt cum acknowledgment letter. In case any error is found, details of errors will also be intimated to candidates by reverting the application for rectification. Those who filled the form online can do so from August 11 to 25 by visiting their candidate’s login online.

A provisional merit list will be displayed on August 28. The candidate will have a chance to raise a grievance about correction required in the data displayed in the provisional merit list, and status of acceptance or rejection of grievance raised by the candidate can be checked from August 29 to August 31 and final merit list will be out on September 2, as per the official notice.

An application fee of Rs 400 will be applicable for candidates from outside Maharashtra ad the migrants from Jammu and Kashmir. For reserved category candidates and students who belong to Maharashtra, a fee of Rs 300 will be applicable.

