DTE Maharashtra admissions 2019: Document verification begins, check counselling schedule

DTE Maharashtra admissions 2019: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra has begun the admission process for several engineering admissions. Those who have cleared the state entrance exam and are seeking admission to BE, BPharma, BArch, BHmct programmes need to undergo document verification process which will end on June 22. The first list of selected candidates for counselling and seat allotment will be declared on June 22, 2019. The MHT-CET result was announced on June 4. This year’s topper is Priyant Jain who scored 99.987 per cent. Besides Jain, Kimaya Shikarkhane of Mumbai and Siddhesh Agarwal from Amravati have emerged as the MHT CET toppers of this year with a score of 99.98 percent.

Those whose name is displayed in the first round of counselling will have to confirm their admission by paying fee. The window to pay the fee will be open until June 23, 2019. The merit list for Jammu and Kashmir migrants by June 25. The provisional allotment will be displayed on June 30, as per the official notification.

The state level examination was conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra for the candidates who want to get admission in the undergraduate courses for agriculture, pharmacy, engineering and technology. It is managed by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra.

The total seat intake at engineering institutes in the state last year was 1.28 lakh, which was down from 1.38 lakh in 2017. Moreover, at least 14 per cent more candidates had registered in 2018 for MH-CET in the state and the total number of candidates in Maharashtra was over 4.3 lakh.