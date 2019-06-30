DTE Kerala Polytechnic second rank list released, check schedule

DTE Kerala Polytechnic allotment 2019: The Department of Technical Education (DTE) has released the second rank list for admission to Polytechnic colleges. Those who had applied for admissions can check the list at the official website, polyadmission.org.

The candidates who make it through the rank list will have to get their documents verified and book a seat by paying fee, else the seat will be declared vacant and will be available for next counselling round.

The candidates should report at their respective colleges before July 1, 2019.

The third and final allotment list will be released on July 3, 2019 for which the reporting will conclude on July 6, 2019

If any seats are left, then spot admission will be held at Nodal Polytechnic College on July 9 and July 12. The induction programme will begin on July 10, 2019.

DTE Kerala Polytechnic college admissions: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, polyadmissions.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on trial rank/allotment details

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Select the course, the college you wish to apply for

Step 6: Pay fee

Out of the total seats available, 60 per cent will be filled up based on merit and rest 40 per cent will be reserved for socially and educationally backward class (SEBC), SC and ST category students.