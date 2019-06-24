DTE Kerala Polytechnic first rank list to release today: Check schedule, documents needed

DTE Kerala Polytechnic first rank list 2019: The Department of Technical Education (DTE) will release the first rank list and begin the first seat allocation process today – June 24 (Monday). Those who had applied for admissions can check the list at the official website, polyadmission.org. Earlier, a provisional rank list and trial allotment was held on June 19.

The candidates who make it through the rank list will have to get their documents verified and book a seat by paying fee, else the seat will be declared vacant and will be available for next counselling round. The last date to report or joining for first allotment list is July 27.

The second allotment list will be released on June 29 for which the reporting will end on July 1. The third and final allotment list will be released on July 3, 2019 for which the reporting will conclude on July 6, 2019

If any seats are left, then spot admission will be held at Nodal Polytechnic College on July 9 and July 12. The induction programme will begin on July 10, 2019.

DTE Kerala Polytechnic college admissions: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, polyadmissions.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on trial rank/allotment details

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Select the course, the college you wish to apply for

Step 6: Pay fee

Out of the total seats available, 60 per cent will be filled up based on merit and rest 40 per cent will be reserved for socially and educationally backward class (SEBC), SC and ST category students.