DTE Kerala Polytechnic college admissions provisional rank list released, trial allotment begins: Check counselling schedule

DTE Kerala Polytechnic college admissions: The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Kerala released the provisional rank list and began the trial allotment process for the polytechnic admissions at its official website, polyadmissions.org.

The last date of reporting for the first allotment list is June 22 and the second allotment list will be released on June 25 followed by third on June 27, 2019. If any seats are still left vacant then spot admissions will be held at the nodal polytechnic colleges on July 5 and 10, 2019.

DTE Kerala Polytechnic college admissions: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, polyadmissions.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on trial rank/allotment details

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Select the course, the college you wish to apply for

Step 6: Pay fee

Aspirants should note that inclusion of name in the trial allotment list does not guarantee an allotment. Candidate has the facility to submit revised options online, if required, within three days after publication of the trial allotment.

DTE Kerala Polytechnic college admissions: Documents needed

— Date of birth proof

— Self-attested copy of SSCLC, THSLC certificates or equivalent

— Self-attested copy of mark list of VHSE

— Self-attested copy of ITI/KCGE certificate

— Self-attested copy of nativity/domicile certificate

— Self-attested copy of class 8 to class 10 certificate from the head of the Institute

— Copy of passport (self-attested)

— Self-attested copy of SEBC/SC/ST certificate

— Self-attested copy of EWS/PwD/special batch certificate

If a candidate has any complaint regarding the rank list, s/he will have to approach the principal of the Govt/Aided Polytechnic College where he has submitted the hard copy of the application with their specific request within three days after publication of the provisional rank list, for necessary action.

As many as 60 per cent of seats will be filled up based on merit and rest 40 per cent will be reserved for socially and educationally backward class (SEBC), SC and ST category students. Selected candidates will be enrolled in three-year diploma programmes with a compulsory year of plant training.