DTE Kerala Polytechnic 3rd allotment 2019 list today: How to check at polyadmission.org

DTE Kerala Polytechnic allotment 2019: The Department of Technical Education (DTE) will be releasing the third allotment list for admission to Polytechnic colleges today. Those who had applied for admissions can check the list on the official website, polyadmission.org. Based on the polytechnic exam results, the seats will be allotted. For the third and final allotment list, the admissions will conclude on July 6.

The candidates who make it through the rank list will have to get their documents verified and book a seat by paying fee, else the seat will be declared vacant and will be available for next counselling round.

If any seats are left, then spot admission will be held at Nodal Polytechnic College on July 9 and July 12. The induction programme will begin on July 10, 2019.

DTE Kerala Polytechnic college admissions: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, polyadmissions.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on trial rank/allotment details

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Select the course, the college you wish to apply for

Step 6: Pay fee

A total of 60 per cent of the seats will be filled up purely on merit in the state irrespective of the category/community to which the candidate belongs. The remaining 40 per cent of the seats will be reserved for socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC), scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes

A selected candidate has to report to the allotted polytechnic college along with a set of documents. It includes allotment letter, fees and all the original documents with respect to eligibility, qualification, fee concessions, and reservations, transfer and conduct certificate. The candidate should submit the documents at the institution, get admitted and receive the admission slip and receipt for documents after proper scrutiny by the college authorities.