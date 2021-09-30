scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 30, 2021
DTE Karnataka Diploma results 2021: Date and time

The candidates can check the result on the official websites — btekarlinx.net and dte.kar.nic.in. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
September 30, 2021 12:50:10 pm
Check result at dtek.karnataka.gov.in

DTE Karnataka diploma results 2021: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Karnataka will soon declare the diploma result of BTELINX 2020 diploma courses. The candidates can check the result on the official websites — btekarlinx.net and dte.kar.nic.in. 

DTE Karnataka Result 2021 would be available soon on the official websites, bteresults.net and dtek.karnataka.gov.in. Students can check BTELINX Karnataka Diploma Result 2021 using their roll numbers.

Steps to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at dtek.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the BTELINX result 2021 link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the display screen

Step 4: Key in your login credentials and submit

Step 5: The BTELINX result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

The Board of Technical Examination is responsible to conduct diploma/post diploma /tailoring examination and award diploma/ post diploma/ certificate to the eligible candidates. Candidates are suggested to track the official website of DTE Karnataka for timely updates on the result.

It was established in 1959 after the number of polytechnics and technical degree college’s increased in the state.

