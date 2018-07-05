DTE Karnataka Diploma results declared at btekarlinx.net, dte.kar.nic.in: How to check April/ May exam 2018 results

DTE Karnataka diploma results 2018: There are three links to host the result. DTE Karnataka diploma results 2018: There are three links to host the result.

DTE Karnataka diploma results 2018: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Karnataka has declared the diploma result of Polytechnic 2nd, 4th, 6th-semester examination 2018. The candidates can check the result on the official websites — btekarlinx.net and dte.kar.nic.in. The exam was conducted in April and May 2018 at various centres in the state. There are three links to host the result. The diploma exam result will be also available at exametc.com.

DTE Karnataka diploma results 2018, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the link ‘Karnataka Diploma May/June results 2018’

Step 3: Click on it. A new page will open.

Step 4: Submit your institute code, register and semester numbers

Step 5: The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check it and save it for further reference

The Board of Technical Examination is responsible to conduct diploma/post diploma /tailoring examination and award diploma/ post diploma/ certificate to the eligible candidates. It was established in 1959 after a number of polytechnics and technical degree college’s increased in the state.

