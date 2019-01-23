DTE Karnataka Diploma Nov/ Dec 2018 results declared: How to check at btekarlinx.net, dte.kar.nic.in

DTE Karnataka result: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Karnataka has declared the diploma result of Polytechnic 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th semester examination 2018. The candidates can check the result on the official websites — btekarlinx.net and dte.kar.nic.in. The result hosting websites are running slow, we suggest candidates check their results after some time.

The exam was conducted in November and December 2018 at various centres in the state. There are three links to host the result. The diploma exam result will be also available at exametc.com and schools9.com.

DTE Karnataka diploma results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the link ‘Karnataka Diploma Nov/Dec results 2018’

Step 3: Click on it. A new page will open.

Step 4: Submit your institute code, register and semester numbers

Step 5: The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check it and save it for further reference

The Board of Technical Examination is responsible to conduct diploma/post diploma /tailoring examination and award diploma/ post diploma/ certificate to the eligible candidates.

It was established in 1959 after a number of polytechnics and technical degree college’s increased in the state.

