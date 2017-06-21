DTE Karnataka Diploma April exam 2017 results declared at btekarlinx.net and dte.kar.nic.in

Karntaka diploma result has been released Karntaka diploma result has been released

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Karnataka has declared the diploma result of polytechnic 2nd, 4th, 6th semester examination 2017. The candidates can check the result on the official websites — btekarlinx.net and dte.kar.nic.in. The exam was conducted in April 2017 at various centres in the state. There are three links to host the result.

The candidates can also apply for revaluation of their answer sheets, the process of which DTE will announce soon on its official website.

Karnataka diploma results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the link ‘Karnataka Diploma May/June results 2016’

Step 3: Click on it. A new page will open.

Step 4: Submit your institute code, register and semester numbers

Step 5: The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check it and save it for further reference

DTE Karnataka has started the seat allocation for its diploma courses from June 16. The board conducts examinations for diploma students twice a year after releasing the notification about the exam timetable.

The Board of Technical Examination is responsible to conduct diploma/post diploma /tailoring examination and award diploma/ post diploma/ certificate to the eligible candidates. It was established in 1959 after a number of polytechnics and technical degree college’s increased in the state.

