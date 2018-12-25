DTE declares tentative schedule for Maharashtra CET

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra, has recently released the tentative schedule for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2019 to be conducted for technical and vocational courses.

According to the released schedule, the first entrance examination would be conducted for the Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and Masters of Management Studies (MMS) courses on March 9 and 10 with the last examination for Master of Physiotherapy/ Occupational Therapy/Audio speech language pathology/ prosthetics likely to be held in July-August 2019.

Since the last few years, the state board of education started the practice of declaring the tentative exam schedule for the annual board examinations a few months in advance to lessen the nervousness of students around schedule and allow them to practice for exams accordingly. Following the same pattern, DTE has also declared the tentative schedule in advance to avoid any last minute confusion or panic amongst students.

The MHT-CET entrance examination for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy is going to be held online for the first time in November. The state CET cell has already released the syllabus and marking scheme for the same through a notification.

The entrance examinations to be held from March onwards would be conducted for 16 programmes offered at various institutes in Maharashtra. Most of the examinations are to be held online with only three courses — Bachelor of Fine Arts (practical), Bachelor of Physical Education and Masters of Physical Education — to have offline, on-field examinations.

The courses for which the entrance exam dates have been uploaded, include MBA, MMS, Masters in Computer Applications, Bachelor of Legislative Law five and three years’ courses, Bachelor in Engineering/technology, Bachelor in Pharmacy, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Master of Architecture, Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Bachelor of Physical Education, Masters of Physical Education, B.Ed, M.Ed integrated course, B.A./B.Sc-B.Ed integrated course, B.Ed (general and special) and Master of Physiotherapy/ Occupational Therapy/Audio speech language pathology/prosthetics and orthotics.

While a detailed schedule has been uploaded on the CET cell website, http://www.mahacet.org, state CET Cell Commissioner Anand Rayate said the declared dates are only tentative and could be changed later.