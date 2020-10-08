DTE Assam PAT result 2020 released, check counselling schedule

DTE Assam PAT result available at dteassamexam.in.

DTE Assam PAT result 2020: The Directorate of Technical Education, Assam has released the result for the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT). The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check, and download the result through the website- dteassamexam.in. The result link was activated on October 8.

The PAT exam was earlier held on October 3.

DTE Assam PAT result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- dteassamexam.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) result

Step 3: In the new page, enter roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Result will appear, download, and take a print out for further reference.

The dates for counselling will be released later. Only the candidates whose names/ admit card numbers appear in the counselling list can participate in the registration process. An invite for counselling registration will be sent through SMS and email to the candidates. Candidates who do not complete the counselling registration process will not be considered for allotment of seat. The candidates need to upload documents through the website- dte.assam.gov.in.

