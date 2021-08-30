DST sanctions Rs 100 crore for cognitive computing hub at IIIT-Delhi

The department of science and technology (DST) has funded ₹100 crore for establishing a cognitive computing hub at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT), Delhi for a period of 5 years. The institute has set up iHub Anubhuti, a technology innovation hub (TiH), under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems supported by DST. Formed under Section 8, the company has been created under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) of the central government.

“iHUB Anubhuti at IIIT-Delhi will build a strong tripartite collaboration between industries, academia and government agencies and become both an aggregator as well as a custodian of the roadmap in its areas of cognitive computing & social sensing,” said Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST.

TiH has been set up to create collaboration between industries, academic institutions and government agencies to innovate and develop data-driven cognitive computing solutions. It aims to provide these solutions to four main sectors viz. health, law enforcement and security, education and environmental sustainability.

The hub will also nurture start-ups that were born out of TIH projects for furthering their entrepreneurial efforts. These entrepreneurial initiatives will be driven through the advancement of research and development. With a focused approach to driving research and innovation, the project aims to encourage entrepreneurship and in turn yield results on a national scale.

“The TiH intends to establish itself as a hub of research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the area of cognitive computing and social sensing and also build a nationwide shared facility for public research and commercialisation,” said Ranjan Bose, director IIIT Delhi and principal investigator at iHub Anubhuti-IIITD Foundation.