DSSSB tier 1 results, cut-offs for multiple posts announced; candidates shortlisted for next stages

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced tier 1 results, category-wise cut-off marks, and shortlisted candidates for the next stages for post codes 802/ 23 and 101/23. Candidates can check the results at the official website of the board at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

For Post Code 802/23 under the Combined Examination Scheme, DSSSB has declared the Tier-I results of candidates who appeared in the online examination conducted across multiple dates in October 2025.

Out of 72,609 candidates, marks have been published on the official website. Based on performance, 25,385 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the Skill Test.

The recruitment drive includes a revised total of 3,050 vacancies, with reservations across UR, EWS, OBC, SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-servicemen, and Sports categories.