DSEU offers courses on-campus work experience, stipend

Innovative courses, industry exposure, multiple entry and exit options, no age bar for admissions, are some of the key features of the courses offered by the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University.

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) was established in August 2020 by the Delhi government to equip students with world-class skill education to enable access to aspirational jobs and inculcate entrepreneurial mindset and entrepreneurship, according to varsity’s website.

Vice Chancellor Professor Neharika Vohra said the varsity has many courses which will offer plenty of job opportunities for students.

Elaborating on some of these unique courses, she said the varsity has a degree course on retail management wherein students will have three days where they will work with the industry on a paid stipend and three days will be spent on studies.

“By the time they complete their three-year course, they will have one-and-a-half years of work experience. On Mondays, there will be review sessions inside the varsity where the industry will also be present. If we think something new has to be taught, we will add it to the course,” Vohra told PTI.

Another course which the varsity will offer is ‘Facilities in Hygiene Management’, something which has assumed greater significance in the current scenario owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

“Whether it is a big office or hospital facilities have to be managed. Swacch Bharat is one of the biggest programmes of the government.

“There are very few professionals for this course. Everyone learns on the job. This course will prepare facility managers and they will be taught on how to clean a large building, soiled tile, how to recycle, how to ensure you are not using too many chemicals, how to be sustainable, how to manage manpower,” the VC explained.

She also claimed that no other university has this course and experts from abroad are part of the curriculum advisory group.

The VC also shared details about another course–Land Transportation–which will train students on how to plan for a journey.

“There are three ways in which transportation takes place — land, water and air. Even land transportation takes place through railways and road. There are lot of professionals who are needed for fuel planning, route planning, and it is being developed with the logistic skill set department. After the second year, students will have the option of full-time internship with the industry and also get stipend,” she said.

The DSEU has also entered into a partnership with Pune-based non-profit Lighthouse Communities Foundation to set up lighthouses near slum clusters of NCT of Delhi.

The first four Lighthouses in Delhi will be set up in Kalkaji, Malkaganj, Matia Mahal and Patparganj.

“This is our backward integration. We will go to the community directly. There are many children who do not have access to opportunities, or have dropped out of school. The lighthouse will help people with a three to six month programme which will allow them to learn a bit of English, self-awareness and then they will be helped to choose a course of their interest. Hopefully in the next six months, this will be rolled out at the four clusters,” Vohra added.