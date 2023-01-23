scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Advertisement

President of India to confer Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023

These awards are given to selected students for their excellence in six categories — art and culture, bravery, innovation, scholastic, social service and sports.

OM Modi will meet awardees tomorrow after Droupadi MurmuIn this award ceremony, each awardee of will be given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a certificate. (Representative image. Source: PTI)
Listen to this article
President of India to confer Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will confer the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2023 to 11 selected children in an award ceremony today, i.e. January 23. The award ceremony will be held today at Vigyan Bhawan.

After the award ceremony today, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees on January 24, 2023. This will be followed by a meeting with the Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani, and Minister of State, Munjpara Mahendrabhai.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 |NMC urges medical colleges to give ‘wide publicity for PPC 2023’

The awards are conferred upon children in the age group of 5–18 years. These awards are given to selected students for their excellence in six categories — art and culture, bravery, innovation, scholastic, social service and sports. This year, four students are being awarded in the art and culture category, one for bravery, two for innovation, one for social service and three children have been selected for sports category.

In this award ceremony, each awardee of will be given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a certificate.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...

Meanwhile, a nationwide painting competition will be held in 500 Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which is observed as Parakram Diwas.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-01-2023 at 11:33 IST
Next Story

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy’s ISR capabilities, special ops

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close