President of India to confer Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will confer the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2023 to 11 selected children in an award ceremony today, i.e. January 23. The award ceremony will be held today at Vigyan Bhawan.

After the award ceremony today, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees on January 24, 2023. This will be followed by a meeting with the Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani, and Minister of State, Munjpara Mahendrabhai.

The awards are conferred upon children in the age group of 5–18 years. These awards are given to selected students for their excellence in six categories — art and culture, bravery, innovation, scholastic, social service and sports. This year, four students are being awarded in the art and culture category, one for bravery, two for innovation, one for social service and three children have been selected for sports category.

In this award ceremony, each awardee of will be given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a certificate.

Meanwhile, a nationwide painting competition will be held in 500 Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which is observed as Parakram Diwas.