Drop Rajiv Gandhi name from south campus, suggests BHU panel

The Banaras Hindu University court has recommended that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s name be struck off from the varsity’s south campus because he made “no contribution” towards the educational institute.

The court, an advisory body of the university, has sent its proposal to the university’s decision-making body — the academic council.

Chancellor Giridhar Malviya, a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court, chaired the meeting of the court on Monday. He confirmed that the proposal would be sent to the academic council.

“The members of the court said that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi never visited BHU… Former Human Resource Development minister Arjun Singh had named the south campus of BHU after former PM Rajiv Gandhi,” said Justice Malviya.

“It was then decided that the proposal to remove Rajiv Gandhi’s name from the south campus will be sent to the academic council for consideration,” said Malviya, adding that the proposal was backed by all the court members.

