Replace UGC with Higher Education Commission of India, says CPI(M) member

The HRD Ministry has announced its decision to replace the University Grants Commission (UGC) with HECI. The HRD Ministry has announced its decision to replace the University Grants Commission (UGC) with HECI.

CPI(M) member M B Rajesh today asked the Centre to scrap the plan to replace the UGC with a

Higher Education Commission of India (HECI), saying the move will impact free thinking in the academia. Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Rajesh said if the Central government goes ahead with the plan then it will increase political control in academia. “This will impact free thinking. The academia is opposed to abolishing UGC. The move is not in sync with the federal principle of higher education. I appeal to the government to drop the move,” he said.

The Human Resource Development Ministry has announced its decision to replace the University Grants Commission (UGC) with HECI by repealing the UGC Act, 1951. According to a draft bill, the new commission will solely focus on academic matters and monetary grants would be under

the purview of the ministry.

