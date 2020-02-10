Dropout rate in IITs, IIMs falls: HRD Minister

As many as 1.46 per cent of IIT students dropped in 2019-19. Express photo As many as 1.46 per cent of IIT students dropped in 2019-19. Express photo

The dropout rate in higher educational institutes has decreased. The Union HRD Minister informed the Lok Sabha today that the percentage of dropouts in IITs has gone down from 2.5 per cent in 2015-16 to 0.68 in 2019-20. Similarly, it has dropped from 1.04 in 2015-16 to 0.78 per cent in all IIMs. The number is significant in other higher institutions from where the rate has sunk to 7.49 in 2015-16 to 2.82 per cent in 2019-20.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in a written reply said there has been a decreasing trend in dropout rates over the last five years. “This has been achieved by taking a number of corrective measures to minimise dropouts, which includes the appointment of advisors to monitor the academic progress of students and peer assisted learning,” he mentioned.

Data as shared in the Parliament. (Graphic by Gargi Singh) Data as shared in the Parliament. (Graphic by Gargi Singh)

Last year, the HRD Minister in the monsoon session had informed that out of 2,461 students who dropped out from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in the last two years, 371 students were from the Scheduled Caste (SC), 199 from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) and 601 from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Similarly, in the case of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), out of 99 students who dropped out, 14 were from SC, 21 from ST and 27 from OBC category.

Video | Why are most dropouts from IITs, IIMs from reserved category?

This means that nearly 48 per cent of students dropping out of the premier IITs and over 62.6 per cent from IIMs belong to the reserved category. The percentage of dropouts for SC/ ST and OBC candidates is equal or more than that of unreserved category, while their number of admissions is below unreserved category candidates.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd