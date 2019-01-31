Driverless cars specialisation: New online course can help you build unmanned vehicles

A four-part online course on self-driving cars specialisation created by the University of Toronto (UoT) will now be available to Indian users via the online learning platform, Coursera. The course is designed for learners who already have some engineering experience, but little to no formal training in self-driving technologies.

The course would provide a detailed understanding of the architecture and components of a self-driving car software stack, methods for static and dynamic object detection including processing real-time data from sensors, estimating a car’s location, and issuing commands for vehicle control. By the end of the four-course specialisation, students will be able to drive a virtual car around a simulated racetrack.

The first course of the new specialisation launches on January 30, with subsequent courses rolling out during 2019.

Renowned experts — professor Steven Waslander and professor Jonathan Kelly from the University of Toronto with 30 years of experience in autonomous robotics research — will teach the students along with experts from leading companies like Oxbotica and Zoox.

Coursera and the University of Toronto will offer a series of advanced, hands-on simulation and programming assignments at an industry-leading price of $79 per month.

Experts predict that the market for self-driving cars will reach $42 billion by 2025 and that the demand for skilled workers within the autonomous vehicle industry will continue to climb, creating more than 1,00,000 US mobility industry jobs in the next decade.

“Self-driving cars will reshape our cities and our lives, in the process creating tens of thousands of new jobs for those who have the right skills,” said Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera.