Dress code for JEE Main 2019: An essential guide for exam day

Dress code for JEE Main 2019 is quite simple. Students should wear plain comfortable clothes, keeping a few things in mind. But there are certain not-to-do instructions that students need to keep in mind while choosing the dress for the exam day. What to carry and what not to carry should also be acknowledged before heading out to the exam centre.

Candidates should read the officially issued JEE Main 2019 admit card thoroughly to know important instructions, dress code, mandatory documents for the exam. It is to be noted that watches are not allowed. Students should avoid belts. Those wearing shoes, long-sleeved dresses, having pockets in dresses have to undergo extensive checking; thus it is a good idea to give them a miss while picking out what to wear on the day of the exam.

Stay away from dresses or any part of the garment that has metal parts. Any type of accessory or jewellery is not recommended. Centres shall be equipped with metal detectors at the entry so anything that can set it off will lead to authorities at entry point having to spend more time checking you thoroughly.

Students who appear for exam wearing shoes and socks have to step aside, open them, as authorities ensure that no cheating material is hidden in them. Dresses with too many or deep pockets should not be worn for a similar reason. In a few national level exams such as CAT, shoes are not allowed. For JEE Main 2019 , it is recommended that candidates wear slippers or open sandals.

Until last year, JEE Main was conducted in April only. But this time there are two attempts and the first is in January. So suggesting only half sleeve dresses is impractical. However, even then one should pick a dress that is light and does not have too many drapes or folds. It should not have big buttons, badges, brooches.

The basic idea behind JEE Main 2019 dress code is to wear the dresses that do not arouse suspicion that one is hiding chits, or mobile phones, or any communication device. Any complicated clothing or hairstyle will lead to a long time spent in frisking.

These items could bar you from JEE Main 2019

While a dress might not bar you from taking the exam but carrying any banned items will. So students should be extra careful to not have any item with them that are not allowed. NTA lists the following as banned items:

Bits of paper

Books

Calculators

Camera

Cell phones

Copying material

Earphones

Eatables

Geometry box

Electronic devices

Log table

Mobile phone

Notebooks

Pager

Pencil box

Tape recorder

Water

Sometimes students keep doing last minute revision while travelling to the exam centre and forget to keep away notes or books before standing in the queue. Such a situation should be avoided at all costs. It is the responsibility of the student to ensure that s/he is wearing the correct dress as per the recommended dress code and is not carrying anything that can lead to trouble.

On the day of the NTA JEE Main 2019 exam, candidates should only be carrying 3-4 things:

A printout of JEE Main 2019 Admit Card 1 Passport size photograph 1 Photo ID PwD candidates should carry disability certificate

Here, the photograph should be the same as the one uploaded during registration. And photo ID should be valid and non-expired; it can be any one among Aadhaar card with photo, Aadhar enrolment number, driving license, PAN card, passport, ration card, voter ID.

Besides these things, only diabetic students can take with them eatables such as sugar tablets or fruits, as well as a transparent water bottle. Even they cannot carry packed food such as chocolates or candies or sandwiches.

The allowed items for Paper 2, which is the paper for architecture aspirants, are a bit different. Paper 2 students need to bring the following items:

Colour pencils

Crayons

Erasers

Geometry box

Pencils

Students will be provided with rough sheets, black ball pen, water in the exam centre. Also, there will be wall clocks so they can track time. For every online test, students will be able to see an on-screen computer clock that is set in tune with server time. An on-screen clock will be displayed at the top-right corner of the computer screen.

No student will be allowed to enter the examination hall after the exam has begun. Also, no one is allowed to leave the exam hall before the exam ends. All centres will be strictly monitored by teams of invigilators, JEE Main officials, and police authorities.

Those who have the exam in the first shift that is 9:30 am to 12:30 pm should take entry in exam centre between 7:30 am to 8:30 am. Entry in the exam room will be allowed from 8:45 am to 9 am. Invigilators will check the admit card of JEE Main 2019 in possession of each candidate between 9 am to 9:15 am. Then students will be able to take seats in the exam hall at 9:15 am and listen to instructions by invigilators from then onwards to 9:25 am.

Exam timing for JEE Main 2019 second shift is from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Entry to the exam centre for them will be from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm. Their entry in the exam hall is from 1:45 pm to 2 pm. Admit cards will be checked from 2 pm to 2:15 pm for second shift students. Invigilators will give instructions from then to 2:25 pm.

JEE Main 2019 is scheduled to be held from January 6 to January 20, 2019 should be the first attempt. The second attempt is scheduled from April 6 to April 20, 2019. A student can appear in any one or both attempts for admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and other engineering colleges accepting JEE scores in 2019-2020 session. Those who are appearing for the exam in January can download JEE Main 2019 admit card from December 17, 2018 onwards from the official websites – nta.ac.in, jeemain.nic.in.

NTA will announce the result of JEE Main 2019 for January attempt by January 31, 2019, and for April attempt by April 30, 2019. Best of two scores will be used for admission in 2019-20 session.

With the advent of NTA, a number of changes were introduced in the JEE. Chiefly, the exam is now being conducted only in computer-based test mode and taking place twice a year.

NTA is the testing organization established as an independent and autonomous body to conduct entrance exams for higher education. It was formed in November 2017 and has started organizing exams from this year, including JEE Main 2019.

