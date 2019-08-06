DRDO scholarship for girls 2019: Registration process begins, earn upto Rs 1.86 lakh

DRDO scholarship for girls 2019: The Defence Research Development Organisation has announced the scholarship programme for girls for the Post Graduate (PG) and Under Graduate (UG) programmes.

Advertising

The students in the Post Graduate programme can get a scholarship upto Rs 1.86 lakh per annum (Rs 15,500 per month), while the undergraduate (UG) students will get a scholarship till Rs 1.2 lakh per annum.

The scholarship will be provided in the subjects of Aerospace/ Aeronautical Engineering, Space Engineering and Rocketry/ Avionics/ Aircraft Engineering.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

For the Under Graduate progarmme, the students need to secure admission in first year of B.Tech/ BE or equivalent.

Advertising

To be eligible for the Post Graduate (PG) admission, the candidates need to secure a minimum 60 per cent marks in Bachelor of Engineering (BE/ B.Tech).

Selection process:

The selection of Post Graduate (MTech/ME) scholarship for the first year will be on the basis of valid GATE score, on merit basis

The selection of Under Graduate (BTech/BE) scholarship will be on the basis of valid JEE(Main) score on merit basis.

How to apply:

The online application process started from July 25. The candidates can apply till September 10 through the website drdo.gov.in.

The scholarships are limited to 20 for Under Graduate and 10 for Post Graduate students pursuing their respective degrees at the academic institutes.