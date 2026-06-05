DRDO Recruitment 2026: Applications open for scientist posts; salary up to Rs 1.23 lakh

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for the direct recruitment of scientists across various grades under advertisement number 157. A total of 33 vacancies are available for the posts of Scientist E, Scientist D, and Scientist C. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) portal at rac.gov.in. The last date to submit applications is June 19, 2026, by 4 pm.

According to the notification, DRDO is seeking experienced professionals to contribute to India’s defence research and development ecosystem. The recruitment drive offers candidates an opportunity to work on advanced technologies and projects aimed at strengthening national security and promoting self-reliance in defence innovation under the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.