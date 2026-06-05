DRDO Recruitment 2026: Applications open for scientist posts; salary up to Rs 1.23 lakh

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for the direct recruitment of scientists across various grades under advertisement number 157. A total of 33 vacancies are available for the posts of Scientist E, Scientist D, and Scientist C. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) portal at rac.gov.in. The last date to submit applications is June 19, 2026, by 4 pm.
According to the notification, DRDO is seeking experienced professionals to contribute to India’s defence research and development ecosystem. The recruitment drive offers candidates an opportunity to work on advanced technologies and projects aimed at strengthening national security and promoting self-reliance in defence innovation under the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
Of the total vacancies, 20 posts are available for Scientist C, 11 for Scientist D, and two for Scientist E. Candidates applying for the Scientist C position must possess a minimum of three years of relevant experience and should not exceed 35 years of age. The post carries a basic pay of Rs 67,700 per month as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).
For Scientist D, applicants are required to have at least seven years of experience. The maximum age limit is 45 years, and the position offers a basic pay of Rs 78,800 per month. Candidates applying for Scientist E must have a minimum of 11 years of experience. The upper age limit for the post is 45 years. Candidates selected for this post will receive a basic pay of Rs 1,23,100 per month. Candidates can check the subject/discipline for each post on the official DRDO website at drdo.gov.in.
DRDO highlighted that the organisation provides scientists with opportunities to work on cutting-edge technologies, collaborate with leading experts, and contribute directly to the country’s strategic and technological advancement. The recruitment drive spans multiple domains and is expected to attract highly qualified scientists and engineers from across the country.
Candidates are advised to go through the detailed eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, and application procedure available on the RAC website before submitting their applications.