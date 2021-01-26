DRDO offers online course on artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber security

The course fees for each of the topics is Rs 15,000. Interested can apply at the official website, onlinecourse.diat.ac.in. (Image by Pexels/ Representational)

Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, a deemed university and an autonomous organisation funded by the department of defence research and development, is offering short-term programmes on artificial intelligence, machine learning and cybersecurity.

Both the courses are 12-weeks long. The classes will include two hours of contact lectures five days a week. Selection will be based on an online entrance test. Registration for the test is free and anyone who has a graduate or equivalent level of education can apply for these courses.

The “short term programme on Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning” will include a mix between fundamentals and advanced topics of various domains of AI & ML including probability theory, pattern recognition, big data analytics, computer vision, natural language processing, augmented reality, deep learning and related advancements in the domain.

In the “online training and certification course on cybersecurity”, topics such as forensic and incident response, system programming, reverse engineering and malware analysis, basic and advanced vulnerability analysis, exploit mitigation and penetration testing followed by the tools and techniques for cybersecurity professionals will be taught.

For both the courses, candidates will have to register for the entrance exam and crack it. The registration process will start from January 28 and conclude on February 15. The entrance exam will be held on February 20 for the AI, ML course and on February 21 for the cybersecurity course.

The course fees for each of the topics is Rs 15,000. Interested can apply at the official website, onlinecourse.diat.ac.in. The courses will start by February 28.

