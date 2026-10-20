DRDO offers 6-month paid internship opportunities for undergraduate, graduate students

The Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE), Gwalior, under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has started the application process for recruitment of interns through its paid internship scheme.
The applications are open to all students who are currently pursuing postgraduate or undergraduate programmes in Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences and Engineering.
According to the official notification available on the official website, drdo.gov.in, interested candidates can submit their application form through speed post or email to DRDE, Gwalior, by November 14. Selected candidates will receive confirmation by December 1.
DRDO Internship: Check vacancies and eligibility criteria
A total of eight internship seats have been notified under the recent notification. Candidates can refer to the following table to know more about the vacancies and their requirements.
|Subject
|Vacancies
|Required Education Qualification
|Biological Sciences
|03
|Pursuing M.Sc. or equivalent (third or fourth semester) or B.Tech. (seventh or eighth semester) in Biological Sciences (Biotechnology, Microbiology, Pharmacology, Toxicology or Immunology)
|Chemical Sciences
|03
|Pursuing M.Sc. or equivalent (third or fourth semester) in Chemistry (Organic Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry or Analytical Chemistry)
|Engineering
|02
|Pursuing B.E. or B.Tech. (seventh or eighth semester) in Electronics, Mechanical Engineering, Information Technology or Computer Science.
Check duration and stipend
According to the notification released by DRDO on October 15, the internship will have a minimum duration of six months, beginning from January 1. Selected interns will receive a fixed stipend of Rs 5,000 per month. The organisation has clarified that the scheme does not include accommodation or boarding facilities for selected candidates.
The stipend for the entire duration will be paid in two equal installments, with Rs 15,000 paid after the completion of three months and the remaining Rs 15,000 after completion of six months of internship
Students applying for the internship are required to thoroughly check the official notification available on the above-mentioned website to ensure they meet all eligibility requirements.