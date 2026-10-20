DRDO offers 6-month paid internship opportunities for undergraduate, graduate students

The Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE), Gwalior, under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has started the application process for recruitment of interns through its paid internship scheme.

The applications are open to all students who are currently pursuing postgraduate or undergraduate programmes in Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences and Engineering.

According to the official notification available on the official website, drdo.gov.in, interested candidates can submit their application form through speed post or email to DRDE, Gwalior, by November 14. Selected candidates will receive confirmation by December 1.

DRDO Internship: Check vacancies and eligibility criteria

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A total of eight internship seats have been notified under the recent notification. Candidates can refer to the following table to know more about the vacancies and their requirements.