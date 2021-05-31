DRDO opens recruitment applications for the post of Junior Research Fellow

Defense Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad, of Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) invites applications for Junior Research Fellow (JRF). DRDO is engaged in the Research and Development of Missile Systems for the Indian Armed Forces.

Young and meritorious nationals who desire to pursue defense-related research can apply for the post on the official website of DRDO till June 14. There are in total 10 vacancies, 7 for JRF-1 (Mechanical Engineering) and 3 for JRF-02 (Aeronautical/Aerospace Engineering). For further details, go to the official website of DRDO- drdo.gov.in

Educational qualifications

JRF-01 (Mechanical Engineering): B.Tech/B.E with first class in Mechanical Engineering from UGC recognised university with GATE valid score.

Read | IAF AFCAT 2 notification released for 334 flying, on ground posts

JRF-02 (Aeronautical/Aerospace Engineering): B.Tech/B.E. with first class in Aeronautical/Aerospace Engineering from UGC recognised University with GATE valid score.

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of DRDO.

Step 2: Click on “What’s all new” on the homepage and select Junior Research Fellowship in DRDL, Hyderabad

Step 3: Download and take a printout of the application form for recruitment.

Step 4: Fill the application form and send the completed applications along with self-attested copies of required documents addressed to – “The Director, DRDL, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, Kanchanbagh PO, Hyderabad – 500058”. On the top of the cover of the envelope, the candidates have to mention in bold letters- “APPLICATION FOR JRF RECRUITMENT”.

Stipend and tenure

The selected candidates will be offered Rs 31,000 plus HRA as per DRDO rules. The offer stands for two years and can be extended for a further two years as per Internal Screening Committee recommendations.